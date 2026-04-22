Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan’s Bhooth Bangla is on track to emerge as a box office success. The fantasy horror-comedy is the leading choice of the audience. With a healthy momentum on Wednesday, it emerged as the third highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026 in India. Scroll below for the day 6 early trends.

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 6 Early Estimates

According to early trends, Bhooth Bangla added 6.5-7.5 crore to its kitty on day 6. Despite the mid-week blues, it maintained a good hold with only 19-30% drop compared to 9.30 crore garnered on the discounted Tuesday. The word-of-mouth is positive, which helped it overtake Dhurandhar 2 to become the go-to choice of cine-goers.

The total collection in India will wrap around 89.55-90.55 crore. Bhooth Bangla is now inches away from entering the 100 crore club. It will become the 3rd Bollywood film to score a century, after Dhurandhar 2 and Border 2.

Here is the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Paid Previews: 4 crore

Day 1: 14.31 crore

Day 2: 21.74 crore

Day 3: 25.60 crore

Day 4: 8.10 crore

Day 5: 9.30 crore

Day 6: 6.5-7.5 crore

Total: 89.55-90.55 crore

Beats O’Romeo!

With utmost ease, Akshay Kumar starrer has left behind the domestic total of Shahid Kapoor’s O’Romeo. It is now the third-highest Bollywood grosser of 2026 in India. It will now be interesting to see whether Bhooth Bangla surpasses Border 2 in its lifetime, which is indeed a challenging task.

But before that, it will emerge as a box office success. The fantasy horror-comedy is made on an estimated budget of 120 crore. Before the conclusion of the second weekend, it will become a profitable outing!

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026 in India (net collection):

Dhurandhar 2: 1141 crore Border 2: 362.76 crore Bhooth Bangla: 89.55-90.55 crore (estimates) O’Romeo: 83.35 crore Mardaani 3: 52.99 crore The Kerala Story 2: 52.25 crore Ikkis: 36.25 crore Assi: 11.42 crore Do Deewane Seher Mein: 7.98 crore Tu Yaa Main: 7.2 crore

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Must Read: Bhooth Bangla Worldwide Box Office Day 5: Axes O’Romeo, Now The 3rd Highest Bollywood Grosser Of 2026!

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