The Super Mario Galaxy Movie might be performing weaker than its predecessor, but it is no loser at the box office. The film has already raked in a lucrative sum of returns at the global box office. It is way past its worldwide break-even target, and all that in one month. The film still has miles to go. Keep scrolling for the stellar numbers.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has performed well at the domestic box office so far

Until Michael arrives in theaters, the animated sequel will have a strong run at the box office and rule at #1. It collected $3 million on its third Tuesday at the North American box office, ranking as the 3rd-largest third Tuesday for video game adaptations. The film fails to outperform The Super Mario Bros Movie [$4.5 million] and A Minecraft Movie [$3.5 million] again. It declined by 36.4% from last Tuesday at the domestic box office. After its third Tuesday, the film has reached $361.8 million in cume.

Edges closer to hitting the $800 million milestone worldwide

According to data from Box Office Mojo, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is crossing the $400 million mark internationally this weekend. The film will also hit $800 million at the worldwide box office. The current overseas total for the film stands at $393.9 million, bringing the worldwide cume to $755.8 million. It is less than $50 million away from the $800 million mark worldwide.

Worldwide collection breakdown of the film

Domestic – $361.8 million

International – $393.9 million

Worldwide – $755.8 million

Rakes in almost 7x more than the reported production cost in 21 days!

According to media reports, including Slash Film’s, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie was made on a reported budget of $110 million. Therefore, under the industry’s 2.5x multiplier rule, the animated sequel’s break-even target is $275 million. The movie has earned almost $100 million more than its domestic box-office break-even target. Globally, it has raked in almost 7x the hefty production cost in 21 days, and it is still not done earning.

Reports suggest the Super Mario sequel is tracking to gross between $1 billion and $1.1 billion worldwide during its theatrical run. It might not surpass the $1.36 billion global haul, but the sequel will still deliver a massive return at the end. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie was released in the theaters on April 1.

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