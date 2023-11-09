English singer-songwriter Robert Peter Williams – better known as Robbie Williams, is here spilling the beans about his personal life in his self-titled Netflix docuseries. While we are sure Williams’ fans are already streaming the four-part documentary, we’ve come across an interesting aspect it covers – the ‘She’s the One’ singer’s relationship with Spice Girls’ Geri Horner (née Halliwell).

Williams and Horner had a brief fling in the 2000s. While their relationship didn’t last for long, the duo remained cordial to one another. In fact, Ginger Spice once spoke fondly of their time together and even talked about how Robbie helped her when her weight plummeted after she left the Spice Girls.

Coming to the latest juicy news, in his self-titled Netflix docuseries, Robbie Williams got candid about his ‘confusing’ but ‘magical’ relationship with Geri Horner. As revealed by Daily Mail, Robbie touched upon their relationship, including their lengthy holiday together in the South of France in 2000. While Robbie’s songwriting partner Guy Chambers and his wife Emma joined the ex-couple on the vacay, footage of Williams and Horner frolicking together in their swimwear, enjoying boat trips and play-fighting went viral.

In the series, Robbie Williams talks about his and Geri Horner’s noughties fling. He called it a ‘very confusing relationship’ “because she’s a girl, I’m a boy, and we are very good friends trying to sort out the wreckage of the past.” Adding that their relationship was doomed from the get-go, Williams said, “Our relationship starts when I’m in AA – you’re told not to get into a relationship in the first year and I get it.” He added, “I can’t even look after a cactus let alone somebody else.”

Robbie continued, “I found her company very, very easy – there is a silliness. We got on really well, it was fun, we were a little gang sharing a magical moment in a magical place… we were very fond of each other, I’ve got them, they’ve got me.” Despite seemingly being in a good place, Robbie confessed he was ‘craving normality’ as he struggled to adjust to his global fame.

During their relationship, rumors circulated that Geri Horner was calling the paparazzi to click them while they were trying to enjoy their time together. Robbie confessed he believed the paps at the time and even spoke to a paparazzo who blamed Geri. He said, “Now I don’t think that’s true for one second, but at the time I did believe it. It just goes to show what being in the spotlight can do to your psyche when you can’t trust anybody.” He said about the rumor, “It ruined in some way the memory of such a joyous part in my life.”

What do you think of the revelations made by Robbie Williams?

