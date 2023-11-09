Nia DaCosta’s directorial, Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels, is set to be released on November 10, 2023, across the globe. While we wait for the Brie Larson starrer to hit the theatres, here’s what has been going on Twitter (now X). Apparently, the post-credit scene has been leaked on social media platforms ahead of the release and has been creating quite a stir among the fans, erupting different theories and discussions. While we assure you this is a spoiler-free report, scroll ahead to read what happened!

Is it a Marvel movie if it doesn’t have an end-credit scene or even a mid-credit scene? We don’t think so. There has to be something to look forward to – that’s the MCU magic. While there’s nothing at the end of the credits leaving a tease for the fans about the characters, the mid-credit is worth watching, as reported by the critics who have already reviewed the Brie Larson starrer.

For the unversed, Brie Larson will be reprising her role as Caron Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, while Teyonah Parris will be seen as herself – Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, aka Ms Marvel. Now, while the first reactions have been great on social media, an end-credit scene has been doing rounds on X, creating a buzz among the fans.

While one fan theory explained there would be a merge between the X-Men and The Marvels, others pointed out that there’s a brief moment between Halle Berry‘s Storm and Monica Rambeau. After the massive stir, it seems Disney has finally taken some action, as every video clip is now removed from X, though there’s no confirmed report about the same. If you go search #TheMarvels, you will only find the reviews and not any clips regarding the end-credit scenes.

Another one shared the clip with the caption, “Major Spoiler Warning: The Leaked Post Credit Scene Marvel Studios’ The Marvels | Monica Rambeau ends up in X2 Universe where Maria Rambeau (Captain Marvel in Binary form ) & Kalsey Grammer’s Beast treats her at X-Mansion. Maria don’t know Monica!” But the video doesn’t work.

The footage surfacing all over the media is probably taken from the press screenings, and this type of piracy should not be entertained as this harms the movie’s value and box office collection.

While The Marvels is on the verge of a so-so opening weekend, we hope the Brie Larson starrer gets a boost based on word of mouth. Are you excited to watch the movie?

