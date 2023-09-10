Geri Horner thinks the Spice Girls were a “voice for the voiceless”.

The 51-year-old pop singer shot to stardom in the girl group alongside Mel B, Melanie C, Emma Bunton, and Victoria Beckham in the 90s, and she now feels very proud of what they managed to achieve.

Geri told the Guardian newspaper: “The Spice Girls doesn’t belong to the five of us – the band is everyone’s.

“We were a voice for the voiceless; expressing how so many people felt. Whether you were five, 15 or 25, through us people saw that they could be themselves. Yes, the music became a soundtrack to a time. But it went beyond – it was a movement.”

In June, Melanie C suggested that all of the Spice Girls would like to play Glastonbury Festival in 2024.

The singer revealed that she’d relish the opportunity to reunite with her bandmates to perform at the world-famous festival.

Melanie – who actually performed at Worthy Farm back in June – told BBC Radio 6 Music: “Like I said to the audience during a couple of Spice Girls songs, ‘A bit of a warm-up for next year?’

“They’re rehearsed, they know the words, they’re ready. So, if I can drag the other girls along … I say ‘drag’ the other girls along – all of the Spice Girls would like to play Glasto, that is the truth.

“It’s just getting it together, the timing being right.”

Melanie also described performing at Glastonbury as being “the ultimate” for any musician.

She said: “It’s quite daunting, some of the girls haven’t been up on stage for years.

“But I think it’s … we call it the bucket list, because as an artist it really is the ultimate.”

