The drama around The Kardashians sisters never ceases to end. While Khloe Kardashian has set the records straight about getting back with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, many were surprised to see how supportive Kim Kardashian was of him. Tristan’s ex, Jordan Craig’s sister, has broken her silence and exposed how supportive he is towards his first son. Scroll below for her lengthy statement!

Many have slammed Khloe for giving multiple chances to Tristan despite his cheating scandals. But she maintains her ‘family first’ mantra and even supported her ex during his mother’s unfortunate demise. In fact, she has been taking care of his 16-year-old brother Amari. In the recent The Kardashians episode, Kim praised Thompson for taking her kids to school and attending their extracurricular activities.

But Tristan Thompson’s ex Jordan Craig’s sister Kai Craig has a whole different story to narrate. She took to her Instagram handle and began, “It has been so hard to refrain from speaking up, and out of respect for my sister’s privacy. I haven’t for over 7 years, but this is just too much. It’s so painful to see how Tristan can find the time to do these nice things for others but can’t seem to show up and be a real parent for my nephew Prince.”

Kai Craig continued, “The fact that he can take other children to school and activities in the same city, yet never sees or speaks to his own son, unless it’s for a party or planned photo opportunity, is appalling and inexcusable. @KimKardashian, I don’t want to believe that you are this insensitive to the fact that he literally ignores his children. That’s nice if he’s been a good friend to you, but let’s consider our sisters before taking to global platforms to defend this man’s character.”

Take a look at her full statement below:

Tristan Thompson is yet to react to the allegations.

