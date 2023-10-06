Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan left fans heartbroken when he called it quits with girlfriend Lori Harvey in June 2022. The couple started dating in Fall 2020, and many believed they were meant to be. While their relationship couldn’t survive the test of time, it looks like father Steve Harvey holds no bad blood as he was spotted sharing a warm hug with his daughter’s ex. Scroll below for all the details!

It was back in January 2022 when Lori and Michael made their relationship official. They started posting pictures of each other and were utterly heartbroken at the time of their split. After a few months, Steve Harvey’s daughter moved on with Damon Idris.

Steve Harvey bumped into Michael B. Jordan at the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023. Many would have expected the Family Feud host to give a cold shoulder to his daughter Lori Harvey’s ex, but that was far from the case. He instead gave him a warm hug, and the duo chatted for quite some time, which was a sweet moment to witness.

In a video shared by the Twitter handle 2Cool2Blog, Steve Harvey grabs Michael B. Jordan for a warm hug. The on-lookers have a huge smile as they witness their sweet reunion. Take a look at the viral video below:

Michael B Jordan & Steve Harvey having a moment at the Dallas Mavs game in Abu Dhabi pic.twitter.com/wLcNL7rWBS — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) October 5, 2023

We wonder what Lori Harvey feels about it all!

As per several rumors, Michael had gotten quite serious about his romance with Lori. He was ready to propose, but Lori reportedly wasn’t prepared for the big move, eventually leading to their split.

Steve Harvey confirmed his daughter’s breakup on his Morning Show shortly after their breakup. He had said, “Look, as long as everyone can walk away in peace, be friends … I ain’t heard nobody say they busted no windows or nothing.”

He also confessed to being “Team Lori”, adding, “She’s my daughter. I love her. I support her.”

All’s well that ends well!

