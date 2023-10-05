Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s tumultuous relationship over the years has grabbed many eyeballs. Tristan has cheated on Khloe three times since the couple began dating in 2016, but the reality TV star found herself going back to him, despite him breaking her heart into two every time. However, it seems like Khloe has now put a full stop to her on-again, off-again love saga with her baby daddy for good amid rumors that suggested both are back together.

Khloe Kardashian recently set the record straight and revealed she is not dating former beau Tristan Thompson again, contrary to rumors that suggested former flames have reignited. The rumors of their reunion surfaced after Tristan’s mother passed away in January, and he stayed with Khloe along with his specially-abled younger brother for the time being. The Good American co-founder even threw a birthday party for the NBA star’s brother Amari after vowing to “look after him.” But Khloe is just keeping the family intact and has no intention of rekindling romance with Tristan after his ‘f*cked up’ cheating habits, despite the latter trying to be in her good books and calling her his person.

In the teaser for The Kardashians‘ recent episode, Kendall Jenner was seen asking her half-sister about her current relationship status with Tristan amid their patch-up rumors. Replying to her, Khloe said, “I am not back together with Tristan. Hate to break it to everybody but I am not..”

Tristan was also seen sitting for a chat with Khloe in the October 5 episode’s teaser. “I think going down this journey that I’ve been on right now, especially what happened to my mom, I always ask myself, ‘Why do certain things to hurt certain people?” he tells her in the teaser clip, before adding, “I think the thing that always sticks to my mind, it’s like, I know how much I care about you, I know how much I love you. You’re my best friend. I meet my person—how come I’ve done so many wrong things to them? Why put you through that?”

But this is not the first time Tristan Thompson has tried to woo Khloe Kardashian with his emotional phrases, and by now, the reality star is probably tired of his antics. The 39-year-old socialite in her confessional said, “Tristan has said before, like, I’m his person. I’m not saying I don’t believe him, but I’ve heard this and it angered me because if I am, then why would you have treated me this way?”

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson share two kids — daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 13 months. Tristan has previously cheated on Khloe with Maralee Nichols and was also involved in an intimate relationship with Kylie Jenner‘s best friend Jordyn Woods.

Will Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson rekindle their romance? What are your thoughts? Let us know.

