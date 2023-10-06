Gwyneth Paltrow is “good friends” with Chris Martin’s “adorable” girlfriend Dakota Johnson.

The 51-year-old Hollywood actress has remained close to her ex-husband since their split – which they dubbed a “conscious uncoupling” – back in 2014 and has even been on family holidays with her former partner and his 34-year-old girlfriend who he has been dating since 2017 and Gwyneth has revealed the pair get on really well.

During a question-and-answer session with fans on Instagram, Paltrow was asked about her relationship with Dakota and she replied: “We’re actually very good friends. I love her so much. She’s an adorable, wonderful person.”

She was also asked if she’s pals with fellow actress Jennifer Aniston and Gwyneth responded by sharing a picture of the ‘Friends’ star giving her a kiss on the cheek, adding: “Yes I am so lucky.”

Paltrow added of her friendship circle: “I have the best friends in the world and I really do make it a priority to nurture those friendships, because they fill me up so much. I also think it’s something I really get from my dad. My dad loved his friends and his relationships, his children, his wife and showed me an example of putting real time in just with the most open, loving heart imaginable.

“I got it from Bruce Paltrow, and I’m discerning about who I’m friends with but there are a lot of great people in the world, so I’m friends with a lot of them.”

Gwyneth – who is mum to 19-year-old daughter Apple and 17-year-old son Moses with Coldplay star Chris – also shared some parenting advice, adding: “Definitely my best parenting advice, and I say this all the time, is mother knows best. Trust your instincts. If you have any questions about this food, that food, anything, I really believe that you know the answer implicitly and just trust your instincts.”

Must Read: Barack Obama’s Younger Daughter Malia Obama Was Once Caught Smoking At Lollapalooza Of What Many Assumed Was Pot Proving To Be Then-POTUS’ ‘Worst Nightmare’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News