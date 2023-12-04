Things have not been going well for the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) in recent times, as despite some successes in between, the franchise is yet to regain its glory. Speaking about its latest release, The Marvels has turned out to be an epic disaster at the worldwide box office and has ended up being the lowest-grossing film in the franchise’s history. Keep reading to know more!

Poor performance right from the beginning

Starring Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, and Iman Vellani in key roles, the film is a sequel to Captain Marvel. Released in 2019, Captain Marvel was a blockbuster success with a worldwide gross of over $1 billion. However, that time was different as MCU was at its peak in terms of box office.

If not to the peak level, The Marvels was expected to do decent business. However, during early projections, it was very much clear that this biggie would underperform, and the actuals that came in were disastrous. During the opening weekend, it raked in $46.11 million at the North American and fell like ninepins thereafter.

The Marvels’ current status at the box office

As per Variety, The Marvels has earned $197 million at the worldwide box office, of which $80 million is contributed by North America. This is supposed to be the final collection update for the biggie, and, unfortunately, even the mark of $200 million hasn’t been touched.

With such a poor collection, The Marvels has turned out to be the lowest-grossing film in MCU’s history as it failed to surpass the $264 million made by 2008’s The Incredible Hulk, the previous lowest-grosser in the franchise.

Marvel’s epic failure

The Marvels has sent shockwaves across Marvel Studios as it has emerged as the first film in the studio’s history not to hit $100 million in the domestic market.

Let’s see if Marvel bounces back to its complete form with upcoming releases like Deadpool 3 and Captain America: Brave New World.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood box office updates & stories!

Must Read: Aquaman 2 Box Office Expectation: DC’s Underwhelming Run To Continue As This Jason Momoa Starrer Aims To Open Lower Than The Flash?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News