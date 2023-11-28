Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour has definitely slowed down after the initial thunder, but it is successfully keeping the scoreboard moving at the worldwide box office. In the genre of concert film, it was aiming to surpass Michael Jackson’s This Is It, but that won’t be happening now. Keep reading to know more about the important collection update!

The Eras Tour is a mega-blockbuster

Directed by Sam Wrench, The Eras Tour is a feature film that consists of Taylor‘s performances of her songs during the respective tour. Upon its release on 13th October, the musical biggie opened to thunderous numbers globally. At the North American box office, it clocked almost $93 million during the opening weekend, breaking several pre-existing records for a big-screen concert affair.

With the opening weekend collection itself from North America, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour almost crossed Justin Bieber: Never Say Never’s $99 million box office lifetime.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’s collection at the worldwide box office

As per Deadline’s report, The Eras Tour crossed the $250 million milestone globally this weekend. As per AMC’s numbers, the film currently stands at $250.01 million. Out of this, $178.2 million is contributed by the North American box office, and the remaining $71.8 million is contributed by the overseas market.

During this weekend, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour earned $2.3 million domestically and $1.1 million internationally. With the current collection, this musical affair has emerged as the 10th highest-grossing film at the North American box office in 2023.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is the #1 concert film!

Michael Jackson‘s This Is It is more of a documentary based on Michael’s rehearsals and preparations for the This Is It concert. So, technically, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is already the highest-grossing concert film with its stupendous collection of $250.01 million. The previous best was Justin Bieber: Never Say Never, which was released in 2011.

The Eras Tour rakes in huge profits!

While the tour has been a highly successful affair already, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is also a huge box office success. The concert film was made at a cost of just $10-$20 million and has already made some extraordinary returns from its global theatrical run. Let’s see how far it goes.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

