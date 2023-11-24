Over the years, the genre of sci-fi films has evolved like anything. Apart from being just technically sound, these films have made some serious earnings at the worldwide box office. In fact, the biggest hit of all time belongs to this genre. So today, we’ll be taking a look at the list of highest-grossing sci-fi films, with the recent addition being James Cameron’s Avatar 2. Keep reading to know more!

Without wasting any time, here’s the list of highest-grossing sci-fi films at the worldwide box office:

Avatar (2009): Directed by James Cameron, the film opened to highly positive reviews upon its release. As it marked Cameron’s return after 12 long years, it had an immense pre-release buzz. Even the film was one of its kind, with a great use of new technology. All these factors helped the film to attain an all-time blockbuster status. To date, it’s the highest-grossing film of all time, with a collection of $2.923 billion, as per Box Office Mojo.

Avengers: Endgame (2019): This Marvel biggie was one of the most hyped Hollywood films of all time, and as the studio enjoys a massive following all across the globe, this one did wonders at the worldwide box office. With an extraordinary buzz and word-of-mouth, Avengers: Endgame earned a whopping $2.799 billion.

Avatar: The Way Of Water (2022): After the glorious success of Avatar, the maverick filmmaker James Cameron returned with Avatar: The Way Of Water, aka Avatar 2, after 12 long years. It had that sequel factor working for it, and even the audience received the content well. The film enjoyed a long theatrical run and amassed $2.320 billion globally.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015): Star Wars enjoys a massive fan base all across the globe, and no wonder the franchise is one of the highest-grossing franchises. Directed by J. J. Abrams, Star Wars: The Force Awakens opened to highly positive reviews upon its release, and it amassed a staggering $2.071 billion.

Avengers: Infinity Wars (2018): As mentioned above, Marvel has gained a loyal fan base over the years, and when it comes to Avengers films, the hype has always been at its peak. Avengers: Infinity Wars received a highly positive response from critics upon its release, and word-of-mouth was extraordinary. In the lifetime run, it did a business of $2.052 billion.

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021): This Tom Holland-led Spider-Man film was a sensational hit despite COVID-19 scare and restrictions. It benefitted immensely due to versions of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield also joining the party. Riding high on positive feedback, it did a business of $1.921 billion at the worldwide box office.

Jurassic World (2015): It was the first film in the Jurassic World trilogy and also a part of the Jurassic Park franchise. Critics and audiences lauded the film as the best Jurassic Park sequel; even box office numbers were impressive. In the lifetime run, it did a business of $1.671 billion.

The Avengers (2012): This Joss Whedon directorial marked the 6th film in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe), and over the years, it has become a classic cult. Upon its release, it received extremely positive reviews and left Marvel fans mesmerized. At the worldwide box office, it did a business of $1.520 billion.

Avengers: Age Of Ultron (2015): It’s another Avengers film on the list, and needless to say, it enjoyed superb on-ground buzz. Upon its release, it was loved by critics and audiences alike and was a blockbuster hit globally. In the lifetime run, it did a business of $1.405 billion, as per Box Office Mojo.

Black Panther (2018): This Chadwick Boseman-led biggie found the 10th spot on the list. Upon its release, the film was lauded by critics for its cultural significance. It enjoyed extremely positive word-of-mouth and did a business of $1.349 billion globally.

While the aforementioned list included many films, which also have their separate superhero genre, and if we remove those films, the list of highest-grossing sci-fi films at the worldwide box office looks like this:

Avatar (2009) – $2.923 billion Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) – $2.320 billion Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) – $2.071 billion Jurassic World (2015) – $1.671 billion Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017) – $1.334 billion Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) – $1.310 billion Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) – $1.123 billion Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014) – $1.104 billion Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019) – $1.077 billion Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) – $1.058 billion

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

Must Read: Top 10 Jennifer Lawrence’s Box Office Blockbusters: From The Hunger Games Catching Fire Earning $865 Million Worldwide To X-Men Days Of Future Past – JLaw’s Highest-Grossers Ranked!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News