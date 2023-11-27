Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour shows faced major troubles in Brazil due to the extreme heat waves. Amid the same, one of Tay’s fans, 23-year-old Ana Clara Benevides Macado, even lost her life after suffering a cardiac arrest ahead of the show. As a result, a devastated Taylor Swift postponed the show and revealed how the loss had left her grieving. She is now trying to do her best to bring the fan’s family closure. She recently met the family and posed with them.

Tay’s Eras Tour began in March earlier this year and will go on till December 2024. The Love Story singer has been entertaining her millions of fans with her set lists and giving her best while performing her songs. After the South American leg of her tour, she is set to take a break.

Pulling off her shows in Brazil after Ana Clara Benevides Machado’s death was challenging for Taylor Swift. She even dedicated one of her songs to her beloved fan and paid a heartfelt tribute to her. Now, ahead of her Sunday show, Tay met the fan’s family and posed with them. In the photo, Tay stood in between the family members who wore t-shirts with Benevides’ face printed on them.

Netizens are praising Taylor Swift for her sweet gesture. They also remembered the fan in their comments and prayed for her soul to rest in peace. One wrote, “I am so sorry for their loss and I hope they will be ok in time, Taylor, God bless her and her heart as well as her entire team, they seemed to be some amazing, wonderful caring, loving group making us like/love them even more,” while another penned, “i love this woman so much.”

Soon after Benevides’ death, Taylor Swift released a statement via Instagram and revealed how devastated she was hearing about her fan. She wrote, “I can’t believe I’m writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show. I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by this. There’s very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young.”

The Lover singer added that she would not be able to speak about the huge loss from the stage and postponed the show. Tay even mentioned, “I want to say now I feel this loss deeply, and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends. This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil.”

