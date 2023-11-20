Taylor Swift recently underwent a devastating experience after her fan died ahead of her Eras Tour concert in Brazil due to cardiac arrest. The pop-star was also forced to postpone her Rio de Janeiro show just two hours before the event, following extremely hot weather conditions in the city. While Taylor’s Brazil schedule began on a high note with a grand welcome, the six-show-long trip isn’t going as planned, and the songstress was herself seen struggling during one of the shows.

A concerning video of Taylor has gone viral in which she is seen panting and struggling to breathe during a concert after concluding a song. This has alarmed many Swifties who are worried about her health amid the unprecedented heatwave, which has already posed a threat to fans who were in high spirits to watch Miss Americana live.

Earlier, Miss Swift took to her Instagram stories to share a handwritten note after the death of her fan ahead of the concert. “I can’t believe I’m writing these words, but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show. I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by this,” she wrote.

Coming back to Taylor’s now-viral video, it shows the ‘Lover’ crooner panting and struggling to catch her breath mid-concert during her Brazil show. It’s the same event ahead of which a fan lost her life. Tay also apparently shortened the lines of one of her songs, as she looked uncomfortable while her face went visibly red due to the heat. In a separate video, she was seen encouraging the crowd to chant “Water Water” to bring security and staff’s concern towards the issue, which has already become a concerning topic among many fans visiting the venue.

Many Swifties took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to laud the ‘Willow’ singer for performing nonstop for over three hours despite struggling to catch her breath.

honestly props to taylor for performing nonstop for over 3 hours she was clearly out of breath and struggling by the end i just hope everyone stays safe pic.twitter.com/cdHkVzuwCD — katia (@tomhllqnd) November 18, 2023

“After everything—a fan died, thousands passed out, the video of Taylor gasping for breath, it being even hotter today—this is the right call. My heart is broken for Taylor, though. I know she and her team waited as long as they could to make this decision,” one netizen wrote.

Taylor Swift appears panting… out of breath… https://t.co/jRTjn4g8qW — Gregory Santoni (@SantoniGregory) November 19, 2023

“How can you blame and be mad at Taylor for canceling today’s show? It’s the best decision. A fan died yesterday; Taylor herself was out of breath while performing; Sabrina looked so bad like she needed water and air; and even the fans were fainting. It’s for everyone’s safety,” wrote an X user.

how can u blame and be mad at taylor for cancelling today's show? it's the best decision. a fan died yesterday, taylor herself was out of breath while performing, sabrina looked also so bad like she needed water and air and even the fans were fainting. it's for everyone's safety — ines ☾ (@harrysblablabla) November 18, 2023

Another fan asserted, “I have never seen her out of breath like that before. I’m very relieved they postponed the shows for now. Both Taylor and the fans deserve to be able to enjoy the experience in a safe environment.”

I have literally never seen her out of breath like that before. 😮‍💨 I'm very relieved they postponed the shows for now…both Taylor and the fans deserve to be able to enjoy the experience in a safe environment. https://t.co/NcX3mdVEIV — sweet yams ✨ (@_dariyams) November 19, 2023

“This is legit the first time I’ve ever seen her this tired and out of breath on stage. Taylor is a class act and perfects her movements and expressions to a “T,” so yeah, this is fucking scary,” added another Swiftie.

This is legit the first time I’ve ever seen her this tired and out of breath on stage Taylor is a class act and perfects her movements and expressions to a “T” so yeah this IS fucking scary https://t.co/7aqmtxzD2l — TViseverything 🩵💜🩷(Taylor’s Version) (@Tviseverthing) November 19, 2023

One concerned internet user wrote, “I think we’re all in an agreement that Taylor should cut the show short for everyone’s safety. I saw the video of her literally out of breath and trying hard to catch her breath.”

I think we’re all in an agreement taylor should cut the show short for everyone’s safety, I saw the video of her literally out of my breath and trying really hard to catch her breath. — bre ⸆⸉ ꕤ (@sadsuburbangirl) November 18, 2023

According to Brazilian authorities, the current heatwave can be a danger to life with an all-time high heat index, which measures temperature and humidity, at 59.3 degrees Celsius.

