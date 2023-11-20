Jeremy Renner is one of the most popular actors in the industry. He is known for his MCU role, Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye, which gave him a fat check, and his salary growth starting from The Avengers is just remarkable and mind-boggling. Renner has appeared in about six Marvel projects and won millions of hearts despite not having any special abilities like some of his team members.

The actor started his career in independent films, leading to his movie The Hurt Locker, for which he even bagged an Oscar nomination in the category Best Actor. Besides the Avengers franchise, the actor has been involved in other blockbuster movies like The Bourne Legacy, Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, Arrival, and many more. However, his MCU outing will always remain his most memorable work in terms of finance, and the success of those movies increased his star power and value as a celebrity.

For the unversed, Jeremy Renner, aka Hawkeye, made his MCU debut with 2011’s Thor, starring Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Natalie Portman, and Anthony Hopkins in the lead roles. Renner appeared in a cameo as Clint Barton briefly, and his salary for that is unknown. He got his full-fledged role as the bow and arrow-wielding Avenger in The Avengers 2012. He is among the OG Avengers, comprising Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man, Scarlett Johansson‘s Black Widow, Hemsworth’s Thor, Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk, and Chris Evans’ Captain America.

Jeremy Renner, as per a report by Parade, earned $3 million for The Avengers, which doubled in the next film. For 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron, the Hawkeye actor received a pay of $6 million. He was then seen in Captain America: Civil War in 2016, but according to Average Being, he got $500K for his cameo in the third Captain America movie.

Jeremy Renner didn’t appear in Avengers: Infinity War, which came out in 2018, leaving the fans disheartened, but he came back for Avengers: Endgame. Renner received a staggering $15 million for his role in the 2019 blockbuster movie. After that, he got his own show on the streaming platform Disney+, and as per reports, he allegedly earned $15 million for the Hawkeye series, too. Now, that’s called growth!

Jeremy Renner, who is known for his superhero role Hawkeye, also proved that he is a superhero in real life. The actor met with a near-fatal accident earlier this year while saving his nephew. Renner’s accident left everyone devastated, but thankfully, by God’s grace, he is up and about and doing well healthwise.

You can watch Jeremy Renner’s MCU films and the series Hawkeye on Disney+.

