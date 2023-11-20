The MCU is not just about muscles but has many superintelligent characters, like Tony Stark, Shuri, Bruce Banner, etc. There had been a debate online on who is the most competent person in the MCU, Shuri or Tony. The titular characters are played by Letitia Wright and Robert Downey Jr. A few years back, the Black Panther producer set the records straight on this once and for all. Scroll below to know the deets.

Letitia made her MCU debut as the sister of T’Challa in the first BP in 2018. After the death of Chadwick Boseman, she took over his mantle in Wakanda Forever. The character showcased her brilliant mind in not only the 2018 MCU flick but also in Avengers: Infinity War. She outsmarted Bruce Banner and Tony Stark while attempting to remove Vision’s Mind Stone.

In 2018, the Black Panther producer Nate Moore, speaking to Screen Rant, clarified that Letitia Wright’s Shuri is more intelligent than Tony Stark, especially because Wakanda is a technologically advanced nation. Moore said, “She’s the smartest person in the world, smarter than Tony Stark, but she’s a sixteen-year-old girl, which we thought was interesting.” Nate continued, “Again, black faces in positions of power or positions of technological know-how, that’s a rarity.”

The Black Panther producer explained it to be one of the significant parts of the film. We have seen Shuri display her brilliance multiple times, be it making upgraded weapons using the Vibranium or developing a super cool BP suit. She also tactfully healed Martin Freeman’s Agent Ross when a bullet shot him. The wound could have left him paralyzed, but she successfully healed that injury.

Shuri also cured Bucky Barnes after he was taken to Wakanda by Captain America after the events of the Civil War. Bucky was brainwashed by HYDRA and had a lot of trauma. She helped him recover from that.

She also showcased her smartness when she enhanced her country’s functionality by incorporating Vibranium in every possible aspect. This made Wakanda one of the MCU’s cleanest and most advanced nations.

And Shuri achieved most of the feats at a very young age, as she would be hardly in her early twenties during Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. On the other hand, Tony Stark is a genius who created his first Iron Man suit in a cave with limited resources. He never stopped; he went on upgrading his suit and weapons and saw him develop things with Nanotech. Tony created Vision and made time travel possible.

For her age, Shuri is too bright, and when she comes to the age of Tony Stark, she will probably achieve way more, and we are pretty sure the fans can’t wait to see it.

