It was recently revealed that the Black Panther 2 cast visited Chadwick Boseman’s grave before filming started. It must have been an emotional moment for everyone, including the old and new members. For the unversed, the T’Challa actor passed away in 2020 after battling colon cancer.

The death of his character was also incorporated in the MCU and will be addressed in Wakanda Forever. What is more emotional is that no one at Marvel knew about his illness while they were shooting the film. Only a handful of non-family members were aware of how serious it was.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This takes us back to the time when Chadwick Boseman was asked about Black Panther 2 and kept saying, “I’m dead.” In 2019, the actor attended the Cinema Con 2019. He gave an interview with Access when the question popped up. While talking about Avengers: Endgame, the interviewer asked, “People are ready to see this movie. They’re buying the tickets, it’s nuts. I mean, how does that feel to know that they love this film so much?”

“It’s great but I’m dead so I can’t answer any questions about that,” Chadwick Boseman replied bluntly. He was then asked about Black Panther 2, and to this, he said, “I’m dead” again. The interviewer then said, “Noooo. We’re not ready for you to be dead, Chadwick.” But the actor didn’t budge and once again said, “But I am. I’m dead.”

"It's great but I'm dead." *what about black panther 2 ?!* "I'm dead." – Chadwick Boseman last night I still watched a lot of interviews and funny moments from the Black Panther cast including this video interview. and it really gives me goosebumps right now. WAKANDA FOREVER pic.twitter.com/rKOTaQJDol — monstaSS:y (@awnu12) August 29, 2020

At that time fans weren’t aware of his illness, and several people created memes out of this as they found it relatable. But, over time, this interview has become chilling. Boseman has left behind a legacy and will always be known as one of the best actors in history.

Black Panther 2 is a tribute to Chadwick Boseman, and even the early reactions to the film say so. Read more about that on Koimoi!

Must Read: Gigi Hadid Intentionally Keeping Her Romance With Leonardo DiCaprio Low-Key & The Reason Is Zayn Malik?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram