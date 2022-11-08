Gigi Hadid allegedly wants to keep her dating life with Leonardo DiCaprio out of sight because of Zayn Malik. Over the past couple of weeks, the model has been hitting the headlines over her relationship with the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor. Rumours started to roll in after Leo broke up with Camila Morrone.

It was said that DiCaprio, who is known for dating models, is now eyeing Gigi. It came as a shock to everyone. The rumours were seemingly confirmed after Leo and Hadid were spotted at a party, getting cosy. He was also seen in Milan to support Gigi, who was walking the runway during the fashion week.

While the fans won’t stop talking about Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio, it is said that the model wants to be mindful of her relationship with Zayn Malik. “Gigi and Leo have been seeing each other and are very into each other, but Gigi has been trying to keep things low-key with their relationship,” a source claimed to Entertainment Tonight.

“They are trying to keep things private and not show too much PDA while out together,” they added. “Gigi Hadid is trying to be mindful of Zayn Malik’s feelings and doesn’t want to be disrespectful to him with her new relationship,” the insider added and said, “Gigi and Zayn both only want what is best for each other.”

“They are doing their best to have a cordial relationship, be the best parents they can be, and co-parent Khai in a healthy way,” the source continued. For the unversed, before the model began dating Leonardo DiCaprio, she was in a long-term relationship with the former One Direction member.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik also share a daughter, Khai, together. The two called it quits after rumours came in that Malik had an altercation with Gigi’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, who claimed that the singer hit her.

