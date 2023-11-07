Robert Downey Jr and Tom Cruise are two of the biggest actors in Hollywood. The two have given multiple blockbusters in their respective acting careers. Even though the two have worked together in one film, Tropic Thunder, over the years, they share a great bond of friendship.

However, there was a time when their friendship went through a hiccup due to a drunken incident that took place while playing ping-pong. The Iron Man star shared how things escalated after they both became competitive. Scroll down to know more.

During an appearance on David Letterman’s show, Robert Downey Jr. candidly acknowledged pushing himself too far after losing to Tom Cruise. He openly admitted to having startled the Top Gun actor during a spirited game of ping pong on a particularly intoxicated evening. What began as an amicable match took an unexpected turn as Cruise consistently outperformed Downey Jr.

“First time I met Tom Cruise, we were at my friend’s house and we were playing ping-pong right. Cause he’s like, ‘let’s do something competitive’. So, playing ping-pong with him, and I’m ecstatic because he has clearly wiped me out, 21 to 4. But then I jumped the net. I splintered this thing into about 6000 pieces. Clearly hammered.”

Upon hearing about Robert Downey Jr.’s reaction to his loss, David Letterman couldn’t contain his laughter and inquired about Tom Cruise’s response. The MCU actor then went on to recount how he had indeed managed to startle the Top Gun actor with his behavior. The Iron Man actor said, “He was just feeling fear and sadness, I think. You know. He hasn’t called me since. Tom, drop a line.” Watch the video below:

In a jesting manner, Robert Downey Jr. quipped about managing to unnerve Tom Cruise, a renowned figure known for his competitive and challenging nature. As he wrapped up his tale, the audience erupted in laughter and enthusiastic applause.

Robert Downey Jr. is renowned not only for his exceptional performances but also for his ability to cultivate amicable relationships with his colleagues and contemporaries. RDJ shares a great bond of friendship now.

So, what do you think about Tom Cruise and RDJ’s competitive ping pong? Let us know in the comments.

For more updates on Hollywood news, follow Koimoi.

Must Read: Jennifer Aniston Once Admitted To Feeling Confused During Her Split From Ex-Hubby Brad Pitt: “I’ve Thrown A Little Pitty Party For Myself…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News