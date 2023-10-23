The COVID pandemic destroyed several industries, and the film industry was one of those. While the shooting processes and everything stopped, the box office, too, saw a gloomy phase. Even after the pandemic was gone, the theatrical business didn’t recover quickly, as we saw several biggies underperforming and tanking miserably. Thankfully, with the audience’s love for the big screen and efforts from every sector of the film business, normal days are here. So today, we’ll be taking a look at the top 10 grossers at the worldwide box office in the post-COVID era, including biggies like Avatar 2 and others!

Before getting to the complete list, let’s discuss the first few highest-grossing films. In the post-pandemic era, the list of top grossers is topped by Avatar: The Way Of Water, aka Avatar 2. Talking about the time before COVID-19, it is James Cameron‘s Avatar that is topping the charts with a staggering collection of $2.923 billion globally. Interestingly, in the post-COVID era, it is the sequel to Avatar, which is at the top.

Released in December 2022, Avatar 2 had a sequel factor working for it. Upon its release, the film received an overwhelmingly positive response, and as a result, it went on to post a huge sum of $2.320 billion at the worldwide box office, as per Box Office Mojo. It is followed by Tom Holland and Zendaya starrer Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Spider-Man: No Way Home was released in December 2021, and it is the time after the first wave of COVID-19. While theatres were made open, there was still a scare among the viewers. Amid all the restrictions in place, this biggie saw a bumper response all across the globe. Riding high on the pre-release buzz due to rumors of surprising appearances, the film enjoyed long legs in its theatrical run. It ended its journey at $1.921 billion at the worldwide box office.

Take a look at the complete list of top 10 grossers at the worldwide box office in the post-pandemic era:

Avatar 2 – $2.320 billion Spider-Man: No Way Home – $1.921 billion Top Gun: Maverick – $1.495 billion Barbie – $1.440 billion The Super Mario Bros Movie – $1.362 billion Jurassic World Dominion – $1 billion Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness – $955.77 million Oppenheimer – $945.36 million Minions: The Rise of Gru – $939.62 million The Battle at Lake Changjin – $902.54 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

Must Read: Killers Of The Flower Moon VS Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour At Box Office: Leonardo DiCaprio’s Film Emerges As Winner In Overseas With Its $21 Million Haul But Loses The Battle To Tay Domestically!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News