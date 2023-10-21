Martin Scorsese is undoubtedly one of the best filmmakers in Hollywood. He’s back in the limelight as his Killers Of The Flower Moon is out in theatres. The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, and others in key roles, and all eyes are set on it due to an overwhelmingly positive response from critics. As Scorsese is back in the headlines, let’s revisit the performance of his last 5 films at the worldwide box office!

Apart from his great work over the years, the filmmaker is well known for his harsh words for Marvel films. For those who don’t know, back in 2019, the director had said that Marvel films are not cinema. Talking to the Empire magazine, he said, “Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks. It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being.”

Coming back to the box office, despite all the glory in filmmaking, Martin Scorsese hasn’t delivered any huge blockbusters, and his highest-grossing film remains at $406.87 million, about which we’ll be talking later. Talking about the performance of the last 5 films, Scorsese is enjoying a ratio of 60%, i.e., he has 3 successes out of the last 5 releases.

Take a look at the worldwide box office performance of Martin Scorsese’s last 5 films:

Silence (2016)

Starring Andrew Garfield, Adam Driver, and others, Silence opened to highly positive reviews from critics and was praised unanimously for its concept. Despite being described as one of the finest films by Martin Scorsese, the film was a failure at the box office and earned just $23.83 million.

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

The Wolf of Wall Street, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, and Margot Robbie, is the highest-grossing film in Martin Scorsese’s career. Riding high on positive reviews and favorable word-of-mouth, the film turned out to be a success at the worldwide box office. It closed its theatrical run at $406.87 million, as per Box Office Mojo.

Hugo (2011)

Starring Ben Kingsley, Sacha Baron Cohen, and others, Hugo was an unusual film in Scorsese’s career. Still, it managed to find critical acclaim from all over, but the same didn’t translate in numbers. It ended its worldwide run at $185.77 million and was a commercial failure.

Shutter Island (2010)

Shutter Island, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Ruffalo, and others, generally received positive reviews from critics but wasn’t up to the standard of Martin Scorsese. Still, it did good business and earned $294.80 million globally, emerging as a commercial success.

The Departed (2006)

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, and others, The Departed enjoyed highly positive reviews upon its release and even did good business at the worldwide box office. In the lifetime run, it earned $291.48 million and was a commercial success.

(please note that the list doesn’t include 2019’s The Irishman, as the film saw a very limited release and was mostly an OTT affair.)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

