In a career spanning five decades and ten movies, all of which have received cult status over the years, Martin Scorsese is indeed a stalwart in world cinema. The filmmaker has always made films that have spoken to his audience beyond the runtime and much more than what was on screen. While there is an abundance of cinema scholarly stuff that he has created and curated, one movie that has always been the most attention-grabbing one in his filmography is The Wolf Of The Wall Street. As good as the ardent Scorsese fans call it, there is also some criticism that it has garnered over the years.

The Wolf Of The Wall Street, directed by the maverick Martin, starred Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie in the leading roles. Based on the life of the controversial figure Jordon Belfort, the movie features Leo in his role. The film was praised for being an entertainer, and Leo’s popularity spread even wider. But there were also folks who felt the movie lacked morality and ended up glorifying Belfort’s questionable actions.

After all these years, Martin Scorsese is directing his 10th movie, The Killers Of The Flower Moon, which releases this month. For the same, he sat down with Timothee Chalamet, and the Call Me By Your Name star took a moment to ask him about the controversy around The Wolf Of The Wall Street. Read on to know what the legendary filmmaker has to say about the same.

As per a GQ video, talking about the criticism about morality received by The Wolf Of The Wall Street, Martin Scorsese said, “I only learned the other day from an interviewer who said, “You’re not aware of the war of Wolf of Wall Street?” So I said, “What are you talking about.” They said, “Well, there was a big screening at Paramount of the picture, for the critics in New York.’”

“Apparently, I was told this. There were two camps: one camp that loved the picture and the other camp that was furious, saying I didn’t take a moral stand on Jordan Belfort. And one of the critics from the other group that liked the picture said, “Do you really need Martin Scorsese to tell you that that’s wrong?” You really need him to tell you that’s wrong? He knows it’s wrong… it’s beyond boring, I think,” Martin Scorsese added.

