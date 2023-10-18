Tom Holland and Zendaya surely make a cute couple and are adored widely. While fans never stop gushing about their chemistry and compatibility, the latest one to compliment the duo is Timothee Chalamet. The actor has revealed how he enjoys being surrounded by people like Zendaya, her assistant and Tom, only to get trolled for dating Kylie Jenner. Scroll down to learn what Redditors have to say about his statement.

Timothee and Zendaya share a close friendship owing to their film franchise Dune. While the actor plays the role of Paul Atreides in the sci-fi drama, the actress portrays Chani. They are currently gearing up for the release of Dune 2.

After a few years of keeping their relationship private, Tom Holland and Zendaya have made their romance public. The Spider-Man: Homecoming star also pays regular visits to his girlfriend’s sets and Timothee Chalamet got to meet and bond with him during the same. In his interview with GQ, the Little Women actor revealed his views on his co-star as well as Tom Holland.

He said, “It was so incredibly valuable to spend so much time with Zendaya and her assistant, Darnell, and when Tom would come to set too.” “They’re level. They’re good Hollywood. They’re good-energy Hollywood.” He also talked about working with Austin Butler and Florence Pugh and said, “ I feel like I’m creating a community for myself of people who care about the right things.”

Timothee Chalamet’s statements have gone viral and Redditors are trolling him while bringing his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, into the conversation. One netizen wrote, “Saying this while also simultaneously dating someone from one of the most out of touch with reality families in Hollywood is something,” while another replied, “He is 27, I don’t think intellectual stimulation is very high on the dating priority list right now.”

A user also wrote, “and yet he’s dating kylie jenner. pls get off the high horse, timmy.”

“But dating kylie at the same time?” commented a fourth one.

For the unversed, Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have been going out for a while now. They made their relationship public during Beyonce’s concert and have been spotted packed on PDA on all of their outings.

