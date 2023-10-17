South sensation Vijay Thalapathy is returning to the big screens with Leo. Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film – which will be released on this Friday, October 19, has created the right kind of buzz across the nation. It was set to face a box office clash with the Hollywood film ‘Killers Of The Moon‘ starring Leonardo DiCaprio. But looks like, after witnessing the record-breaking advance bookings of the Vijay starrer, the makers have pushed the release date by a week.

Recently, taking to Twitter, Vijay’s fan made an exciting Tweet about Lokesh’s directorial’s advance booking that has set the box offices ringing not only in India but also in the overseas market. Recently, an official Twitter handle of a cinema chain tweeted about its pre-sales, and let us tell you, it’s crazy.

The tweet reads, “Phenomenal bookings for #LEO with Day 1-4 almost over Highest pre-sales and Craziest pressure ever felt for any film #Beast had 25/27 housefull shows in 5 days, expecting a Badass sambavam of 60/60 by Leo Das Book your tickets soon for the holidayss!!! #LEOatRajendra.”

Well, not only that, Vijay’s Leo is already caused a massive rampage in theatres across Andhra Pradesh & Telangana. Another tweet claims that in the advance bookings, all the theatres showing Leo are either sold-out or nearing house-full.

All Theaters in Vizag city are either sold-out or nearing house-fulls. #LeoBookings Mass Rampage across Andhra Pradesh & Telangana 👌👌👌#Leo #LeoTelugu #LeoMovie https://t.co/mjoOBeTId7 — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) October 17, 2023

Well, witnessing the chaotic arrival of Vijay Thalapathy’s Leo, the makers of ‘Killers Of The Moon’ have decided to push the release date of the film by a week. Leonardo DiCaprio’s film will now arrive in cinemas on October 27.

The vice president of IMAX confirmed the same, “Killers of the flower Moon releases on all IMAX screens in India on 27th October but before that let’s watch LEO on Thursday. #LeoAdvanceBooking @TeamLeoOffcl, @7screenstudio.”

Killers of the flower Moon releases on all IMAX screens in India on 27th October but before that let’s watch LEO on Thursday #LeoAdvanceBooking @TeamLeoOffcl @7screenstudio pic.twitter.com/a0qdkcnkCO — Preetham Daniel (@preethamdnl) October 17, 2023

A while back, we brought you a video of Vijay’s fan where he’s claiming that Leonardo DiCaprio has met President Joe Biden with a request to kindly cancel the release of Leo or any other movie releasing for a few days so this movie could get a major number of screens in the United States.

Well, the film seems to be grabbing the right momentum and how!

