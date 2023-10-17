The countdown for Leo is in the final stage, as we’re just two days away from hitting theatres. Starring Thalapathy Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, and Trisha in key roles, the film is enjoying immense hype at the box office in its pre-release phase. This craze is getting translated very well in the numbers, and here’s all you need to know about its day 1 advance booking!

The film is exciting for many reasons, and one of them is a reunion of Thalapathy Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagaraj after the success of Master. For both Vijay and Lokesh, this is the biggest film of their career, and the ground-level hype is extraordinary. The bookings are open, and we’re witnessing some crazy numbers, especially in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka.

As per the update at 8:30 a.m., Leo has sold over 13 lakh tickets all across the country through advance booking for day 1. This ticket sales equals a sum of a whopping 26.30 crores gross (excluding blocked seats), which is phenomenal. It has already gone past Jailer‘s 18.50 crores gross to become the no. 1 Tamil film in terms of advance ticket sales (for opening day).

With such a pace, before the day ends, Leo will be crossing Shah Rukh Khan‘s Pathaan, which had sold tickets worth 32.43 crores gross for day 1 through advance booking. Post that, it’ll also aim to surpass Jawan’s 41 crores gross.

Speaking state-wise, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer, as expected, is going full throttle in Tamil Nadu, and so far, it has sold tickets worth 11.50 crores gross in the state. Even Karnataka has hit the 9 crore mark.

Leo releases on 19th October.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

