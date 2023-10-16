Finally, the Tiger 3 trailer is here! This afternoon, YRF dropped the official glimpses of the most-anticipated film, and it has taken the web by storm already. Starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi in the lead, it is expected to see Shah Rukh Khan also in a cameo appearance. After Ek Tha Tiger and its sequel Tiger Zinda Hai, Yash Raj Films is back with the 3rd installment of the most-loved action franchise in the Spy Universe.

Apart from the Tiger franchise, YRF’s Spy Universe also consists of Hrithik Roshan’s War and Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. However, by its first looks of, Salman Khan’s upcoming actor films is likely to break records and set the box office ringing. Scroll down.

After being in the making for a long time, Tiger 3 will mark the reunion of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Given the status of its two installments, fans have a huge expectation from the Maneesh Sharma directorial. Regarding its trailer impact at the box office, Tiger 3 will likely be the biggest opener in the Spy Universe, beating Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. Yes, that’s true!

Tiger 3 is likely to open at a massive Rs 60-65 crore on its opening day, which is Nov 12. If this turns out to be true, it’s gonna be the biggest opener in the Spy Universe, beating Pathaan, which collected Rs 57 crore, and War, which minted Rs 53.35 crore on their opening days. The collections from evening shows of Tiger 3 are likely to affect due to the Laxmi Pujan on the occasion of Diwali. However, then it will be the open ground as the upcoming days will be the festive holidays.

Talking about choosing Sunday instead of Friday as a release day for Tiger 3, the press note from the production house explained, “Complex release window this Diwali has prompted YRF to devise a strategic and unique release plan. 2023 is the year of ‘Adhik Maas’ which has led to complications regarding festival dates. This year, Monday, November 13 is New Moon/Amavasya, and the Govardhan Pooja/Gujarati New Year falls on November 14. Bhai Dooj is on November 15, giving the film an extended run in this crucial holiday period which will aid in collections through the week.”

Coming back, how much are you excited for Tiger 3’s release? Do let us know.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

