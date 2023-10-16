What a year it has been so far for Shah Rukh Khan. After making a blockbuster comeback with Pathaan by giving Bollywood its first 500 crore net grosser, the actor took it a notch higher with his recently released Jawan. The film inaugurated the 600 crore club for Bollywood and is still running successfully at the box office. Keep reading to know more!

The film, which is an action thriller with a vigilante theme, marks the first collaboration between Atlee and Shah Rukh Khan. It is also Atlee’s first Bollywood film as a director. It also marked Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara’s Bollywood debut. Along with a powerful star cast, all things fell perfectly in place for this biggie, resulting in some unheard numbers.

At the Indian box office, Jawan has amassed a grand total of 634.43 crores (all languages). With this, the film stands at an ROI of 334.43 crores, i.e., 111.47%. This is commendable as the production budget is huge. As the Shah Rukh Khan starrer is still running successfully, it is soon going to surpass SRK‘s own Pathaan.

For those who don’t know, Pathaan earned 543.22 crores at the Indian box office. After subtracting its cost of production of 250 crores from the collection, ROI stands at 293.22 crores, i.e., 117.28%. So, we can clearly see that Jawan is soon going to beat it before wrapping up the box office run in India.

Meanwhile, as per the latest update, the Atlee directorial stands at a colossal sum of 1132.13 crores gross at the worldwide box office. In India, it has earned 750.53 crores gross, while in overseas, it has earned 381.60 crores gross.

Let’s see what Dunki does when it releases in December.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

