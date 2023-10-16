With no other major new release and with good count of screens and shows already at its disposal, Mission Raniganj managed to cross the 2 crores mark again on Sunday. Of course, these are not the kind of numbers that one would associate with a biggie like this which is in just its second week, and then there is no competition either. Moreover, there is no dearth of screens and shows too. However, as has been seen with this film, the audience footfalls have been sporadic and while those were quite good on Friday, they are just about fair now.

Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Raniganj did benefit to some extent from the BOGO [Buy One Get One] offer that the makers rolled out for Saturday and Sunday. As a result the footfalls were better, though from collections perspective makers take the hit since the numbers get halved. This was evidenced on Sunday as well when 2.50 crores* came in, though had this offer not been there then a check & balance needed to have come into place from footfalls v/s collections perspective.

Mission Raniganj has now reached 27.50 crores* and should cross the 30 crores mark in the second week. One waits to see how the film hangs in there during the weekdays because if it manages to consistently score over 1 crore on each of these days then it can be assured of a fair count of shows for itself in the third week, despite the release of Ganapath and Yaariyaan 2.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

