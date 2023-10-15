With very good footfalls coming on Friday due to National Cinema Day, Mission Raniganj decided to extend the feast over the rest of the weekend for audiences as well as theatres. The much popular BOGO (Buy One Get One) offer came into motion for Saturday and Sunday, and it made sense as well since the momentum needs to continue for the film to keep getting its well-deserved audience.

Of course, it isn’t as if the collections were on the same lines as Friday [5 crores] on Saturday as 2 crores* came in. There was indeed a drop, and that was expected as well due to the India v/s Pakistan World Cup ODI match. However, the need of the hour was that at least the 1 crore mark is crossed so that there is some sort of stage that’s set for Mission Raniganj to grow on Sunday. There is a BOGO offer today as well, which means the 2 crores mark should certainly be crossed, too.

Yes, the collections of 25 crores* stay on to be quite sub-optimal, and these are not the kind of numbers that one expects from a biggie like Mission Raniganj, which has a major star [Akshay Kumar] at the helm of affairs with good content [courtesy, director Tinu Suresh Desai] to boast of as well. However, what has happened has happened, and now it’s all about making the most of the next few days and reaching some sort of lifetime total.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Fukrey 3 Box Office Day 16: Film Grows Almost Five Times On National Cinema Day

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News