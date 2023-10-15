After running riot on Friday, National Cinema Day, when Fukrey 3 jumped almost 5 times when compared to Thursday and brought in 5.10 crores, Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chaddha, and Manjot Singh’s film managed to do well on Saturday as well.

Fukrey threequel ended up crossing the 2 crore mark all over again and netted 2.04 crores. The drop from Friday was bound to come since, first and foremost, a majority of the weekend audience had already watched the film on Friday due to discounted ticket prices.

Then there was this big India vs Pakistan World Cup cricket match, and since it’s an ODI, collections started getting impacted from the afternoon itself, and then the crucial evening and night shows are the most hurt.

Nonetheless, the good thing is that there is no other new release that’s giving competition to the film, which means on Sunday, there would be a bit of a jump that will come in. If somehow the 3 crores mark is hit again, then that would be a good base set for the weekdays to come. So far, the ensemble comedy affair led by Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma has collected 89.43 crores, and the film is set to cross the 90 crores mark by the end of today.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Thank You For Coming Box Office Day 8: Bhumi Pednekar’s S*x Comedy Witnesses A 20% Growth On National Cinema Day

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News