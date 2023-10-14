Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is a beast who can no longer be tamed. While the film refuses to slow down at the Box Office, the sixth Friday brought a monstrous leap, registering great numbers. The film outshone all other biggies and gorged on the platter served by the National Cinema Day.

Atlee’s action-biggie collected more than 5 crore on the 37th day. Sixth Friday, to be precise. The Hindi version collected a humongous 4.85 crore, breaking all the old records present in the book!

While the film collected close to 5 crore in Hindi 37 days after its release, it left behind all the biggies like Baahubali 2, Gadar 2, Pathaan, and interestingly, Uri: The Surgical Strike, which earned the top place in the records of the biggest sixth-Friday collection.

While Uri: The Surgical Strike collected a massive 2.53 crore on its sixth Friday, Pathaan collected 1.07 crore, and Gadar 2 collected close to 1 crore but not touching the mark. However, as Jawan closed at almost 5 crore on the first day of the sixth week, it collected almost 5 times that of Baahubali 2.

Baahubali 2 collected 1.03 crore on the sixth Friday and closed the sixth week at 5.35 crore. Jawan definitely is beating this number as it has reached almost there entirely on the first day of the sixth week itself.

While Jawan collected almost 370% higher than Prabhas‘s Baahubali 2 on the sixth Friday. The next aim of the film is to beat the sixth-week collection in the history of the Hindi Box Office.

The record is still held by Vicky Kaushal‘s Uri: The Surgical Strike, which collected almost 11.59 crore in week 6. Next in line stands Pathaan at number 2, with 8.11 crore collected in week 6. Even Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 has a spot in the top 5 with 6.02 crore, and Gadar 2’s week 6 stands at 4.5+ crore.

