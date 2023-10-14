Mission Raniganj did well on Friday as 5 crores* came in. This is pretty much the same as what the film had gathered last Sunday and that was actually the best day for it. Now on National Cinema Day, audiences came in very good numbers and the occupancy was at least 3-4 times higher in the auditoriums. Due to Friday being National Cinema Day, the tickets were available at majority of properties for just Rs. 99/= and that resulted in several houseful shows across the country, which was a heartening sign.

The Akshay Kumar starrer had collected around 1.50 crores on Thursday, so the growth on Friday in terms of collections is 3 times and in terms of footfalls it’s almost 10 times, which pretty much tells the tale. There are murmurs around whether the film could have designed a strategy to release straight on National Cinema Day itself since it’s a word of mouth affair and hence while at least 10 crores would have come on the release day, the momentum would have continued in days to come.

However, let’s also not forget that today there is this big India v/s Pakistan cricket match and hence there would have been a big drop anyways. Then one doesn’t know how that perception management would have been done so that the film would have re-bounced from Sunday onwards. Nonetheless, all of these are ifs and buts, and it all boils down to what this well made film does from here. Mission Raniganj deserves to find its audiences and it would now be hoping that horde of audiences that has watched the film yesterday drives positive word of mouth in days to come.

Currently, the film stands at 23 crores* and it would be aiming to cross the 30 crores mark by the close of second week.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

