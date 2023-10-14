It’s quite a love story between Taylor Swift and her massive fan base, who cannot wait to witness The Eras Tour on the big screens. As many as 3,850 theatres will be screening the concert film, but the numbers feel too little compared to the massive fan base Tay has garnered globally. Scroll below for details as we update you on the first weekend projections!

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour premiered in Los Angeles on 11th October and was released across theatres worldwide on 13th October. The buzz is massive and its proof is the gigantic pre-sales collections of over $100 million.

According to a recent report by Deadline, The Eras Tour film is likely to amass collections in the range of $40-50 million on Day 1. The film may turn out to be the third biggest opener of 2023, with weekend collections soaring up to $107M-$130M.

Barbie is currently at the #1 spot with earnings of $162 million in the opening weekend, followed by Super Mario Bros ($146.3 million). It is to be seen where Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour lands as trade experts expect on-spot bookings that will contribute to the overall collections.

It is unreal to witness the craze Taylor is witnessing with her concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, which has left behind major Hollywood biggies like The Equalizer 3, Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning – Part One, and Fast X, amongst others.

There are also competitors at the box office like Saw X, Paw Patrol: The Might Movie, and The Exorcist: Believer, but there is barely any visible effect on Tay’s phenomenon!

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour has been directed by Sam Wrench.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

