The Super Mario Bros Movie has taken the world by storm and isn’t slowing down at the worldwide box office since its release on April 5. After entering the coveted $1 billion club globally, the computer-animated adventure film has now become the second highest-grossing film of all time by leaving behind Disney’s Frozen. Keep reading to know the numbers!

The film follows Mario (Chris Pratt) and Luigi (Charlie Day) being transported to an alternate world where they become entangled in a battle between the Mushroom Kingdom – led by Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy), and the Koopas – led by Bowser (Jack Black).

As per a Collider report, The Super Mario Bros. Movie has become the second highest-grossing animated film of all time. With Frozen 2 still at the top, the Chris Pratt-led film earned this position by dethroning its first instalment Frozen.

Talking about the actual numbers, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is currently standing at $1.288B, while Disney’s Frozen – that introduced us to Elsa and Anna, is $1.284B, Frozen 2 is still around $170K ahead with an earning of $1.45B.

While it is unlikely that this film will surpass Frozen II on the all-time chart, it does have the potential to become the highest-grossing animated movie at the domestic box office. The film can achieve this feat if it can surpass Incredibles 2’s $608 million lifetime haul. As of now, it has earned $560 million domestically and $727 million internationally.

Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, The Super Mario Bros. Movie also stars Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Sebastian Maniscalco as Foreman Spike, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Khary Payton as the Penguin King.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

