The Super Mario Bros Movie isn’t slowing down at the worldwide box office despite the release of Marvel tentpole, Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3. After already entering the $1 billion club globally, the film has now managed to surpass the highly successful, Toy Story 4 and has become the 5th highest-grossing animated film of all-time. Keep reading to know more!

For the unversed, the Mario movie released on 5th April across the globe. Helmed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, the film is voiced by Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day and others. Upon its release, the animated entertainer opened to mixed reviews but since word-of-mouth has been superb, it crossed $1 billion in quick time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per Variety’s report, The Super Mario Bros Movie has hit the $500 million mark in the domestic market. With this, it has become one of the 19 films to achieve this feat. During the last weekend, the film added another $18.5 million, which is an impressive number considering a competitor like Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3.

As of now, The Super Mario Bros Movie has earned $518 million domestically and the worldwide collection stands at a whopping $1.15 billion. It has surpassed the lifetime of Toy Story 4 ($1.07 billion) to become the 5th highest-grossing animated film of all-time.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Chris Pratt revealed that one of his first attempts at Mario’s voice got rejected by the film’s directors, Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, because it far too resembled Tony Soprano, the anti-hero mob boss played by James Gandolfini in HBO’s The Sopranos.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

Must Read: When Robert Downey Jr Described His Iron Man Helmet As A “Pain In The A**” & Hated Putting It On: “… It’s Really Hot, You Can’t Breathe”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News