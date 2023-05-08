A few days ago, Marvel Cinematic Universe, aka MCU, celebrated its 15th anniversary with a new trailer for the Iron Man trilogy. Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man is what started this magnificent journey. Downey in that suit not only gives a nostalgic hit today but also gives goosebumps every time we see him suit up. But the actor suffered from discomfort, especially because of the Iron Man helmet. The actor once shared that he hated the helmet and how it was a complete “pain in the a**”.

The first film marking the journey of the MCU came out in 2008. Downey nailed the role of Tony Stark. It broke our hearts to see him sacrifice himself for others during the events of Avengers: Endgame, completing his character arc. Meanwhile, there have been rumours going on that he might return in the future but those are all speculations at this point in time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Back in 2020, on My Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman, ‘Iron Man’ Robert Downey Jr shared he is discomfort while sporting the helmet and the armour. He said, “Initially, everything was really there. They wanted to spend as little as they could on CG replacement, so I remember this helmet went on, and there’d be a shot, and I’d be in this whole suit, and they’d say… ‘All right, Robert, it’s like you landed on the roof, so when we say action, just go like that, like you just landed, and then start moving forward.’ So I put this helmet on, and it slammed closed, and I couldn’t see anything, and then these LED lights went on, and it was like The Manchurian Candidate… I was absolutely blinded. The helmet was really hard, it’s really hot, you can’t breathe, and it was just a pain in the a** but, you know, so worth it.”

With every trial and error, the makers made the suit better for Robert Downey Jr, sharing that he said, “The first suit, it was sort of like a prototype and then we started to get the look of it, and then by the third one, we really had it down.” He continued, “We had some issues with the first one. It was hard to breathe. And then they’re like, ‘We’re going to paint it black inside,’ and I was like, ‘Well, then I’m going to need a stunt double for the scenes where I have to run because I’m going to pass out.'”

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Fantastic Four: Adam Driver Is Locked As Reed Richards & All Set To Make His MCU Debut – Reports

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News