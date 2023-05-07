Robert Donwey Jr is known for her enigmatic personality and uber-cool charm. He has a niche for standing out among the crowd and grabbing all the attention effortlessly. His life story is nothing short of inspiring as well. From getting sentenced for drug possession and other illegal activities to becoming one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood, the star has seen it all. But that does not mean that he always wants to talk about it.

RDJ and his father, Robert Downey Sr, had a very close but conflicted relationship. His dad was an addict, and to bond with him, the Iron Man actor started using as well. He was merely six when he tried marijuana for the first time.

Due to the complex nature and intricacies of their relationship, Robert Downey Jr perhaps does not like to talk about his equation with his father. But he was once put in an awkward spot when an interviewer kept pressing him about his private life. In 2015, the actor was promoting Avengers: Age Of Ultron in Britain and appeared in an interview with Channel-4’s Krishnan Guru-Murthy. He asked, “The reason I’m asking you about your past is you’ve talked in other interviews about your relationship with your father and the role in all of that of the dark periods you went through, taking drugs and drinking and all of that. I just wondered whether you think you’re free of all of that or whether that’s something…” A YouTube page called Viralvideo4991 shared the excerpt on their page recently.

That simply did not sit right with Robert Downey Jr. He asked, “I’m sorry… What are we doing?” And before Krishnan Guru-Murthy could reply, the actor removed his mic angrily and stormed off the set. Interestingly, he opened up about the incident a few days later and said that he had no regrets except one.

During a conversation on The Howard Stern Show, the Iron Man actor said, “I just wish I’d left sooner. What I have to do in the future is … give myself permission to say, ‘That is more than likely a syphilitic parasite, and I need to distance myself from this clown.’ Otherwise, I’m probably going to put my hands on somebody, and then there’s a real story.”

RDJ recomposed himself and explained, “I’m one of those guys who is assuming the social decorum is in play and that we’re promoting a superhero movie, a lot of kids are going to see it. This has nothing to do with your creepy, dark agenda that I’m feeling, like, all of a sudden ashamed and obligated to accommodate your weirdo sh*t.”

So, what do you think of Robert Downey Jr’s reaction? Let us know, and for more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

