Marvel Comic Studio always has several plot twists and alternate realities prepared for their upcoming movies many years in advance. This urges the fans to predict new possibilities and find deeper meanings in existing films’ storylines. One such fan theory that surfaced in recent years is related to Thanos, played by Josh Brolin, and his ‘greatest threat,’ Tony Stark aka Iron Man, played by Robert Downey Jr.

Thanos and Tony came face to face in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. By the end of Infinity War, the Mad Titan had stabbed Iron Man with a spear and was about to use the specific powers of Infinity Stones to kill him.

In a video shared by a digital creator, Dylan, on his Instagram page called Iamdylanstark, he said that contrary to the popular theory, Thanos was not using the respective powers of Infinity Stones to kill Tony Stark. He simply wanted him dead at all costs because he was his biggest threat. As per the user, the director of Avengers confirmed that Thanos was most scared of Iron Man. “Not because of his strength, not because of his power, not because of his power, but because of his suit,” he added.

Dylan further backed his theory by reminding the audience that it was Iron Man who killed his entire army in Avengers (2012) by taking a nuke in space. It is to note that, unlike other Avengers, Tony was neither a demi-god nor immortal. He did not have any super strength except for his brain. As Thanos said himself, he was “not the only one cursed with knowledge.”

So, when Thanos was about to use the powers of Infinity Stone to kill Iron Man, despite stabbing him already, it was because he did not wish to leave any chance of him surviving. Ironically, it was Tony Stark who defeated Thanos five years later in Avengers: The Endgame. He created a time machine that ultimately resulted in the Mad Titan’s death.

As Dylan rightly quoted, “That’s why Tony Stark is literally the G.O.A.T.”

Let us know what you think of this theory, and for more such updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

