We’re committing a crime if we say Tom Hardy isn’t one of the sexiest Hollywood actors. He often gets termed as a modern-day s*x symbol, but the actor refrains from believing so. All thanks to his filmography, the actor carries that added impression of a masculine persona. However, once Tom sent shockwaves in the industry and among his fan base by confessing about sleeping with men and below is all you need to know!

For the unversed, Tom rose to fame with his powerful roles in The Dark Knight Rises, Mad Max: Fury Road, The Revenant and many other films. Speaking about his personal life, the actor has been happily married to Charlotte Riley since 2014. The duo met for the first time in 2009 and immediately struck a chord.

Coming to our throwback story, back in 2010, Tom Hardy made a gay s*x confession while talking to Now Magazine, as reported by The Daily Mail. When asked about sleeping with men in real life, he said, “Of course I have. I’m an actor for f*ck’s sake”. He added, “I’ve played with everything and everyone. I love the form and the physicality, but now… it doesn’t do it for me. I’m done experimenting, but there’s plenty of stuff in a relationship with another man, especially gay men, that I need in my life.”

Meanwhile, back in 2021, Tom Hardy hinted at ending his acting career soon. He had said, “I think there’s less reason to work, ultimately, because the life drive is to be with the kids and to be fit and healthy and eat well and stuff. If you’ve got a roof over your head and a bed underneath you and food in the fridge, how much is enough? Because it’s not a dress rehearsal, life, is it? It’s going out live. This is one-time,” while talking to Esquire UK magazine.

