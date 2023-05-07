Jennifer Aniston is one of the few stars in Hollywood who rules television as well as the silver screen. Despite becoming a household name after starring in Friends as Rachel, she did not let herself get typecast and starred in different hit movies. Jen enjoys such a huge fan base globally and is adored worldwide. But, she once faced the heat of netizens when she dissed Marvel movies. Scroll on to learn more.

The one saying that is quite popular in every entertainment industry is that you never disappoint fans. They can make or break you! Jennifer probably did not pay attention to the fact the loyal fanbase of Marvel is pretty huge and they would never let anyone mock superhero movies.

In 2019, Jennifer Aniston was honoured by Variety in their Power of Women issue. During the interview, she talked about coming back to television with shows like The Morning Show and not choosing to make more movies. The actress said that she did not like where the film industry was heading and took a dig at Marvel projects. At first, she noted that she loved what filmmakers were doing and said, “It wasn’t until the last couple of years when these streaming services were just sort of exploding with this amount of quality that I actually started to think, ‘Wow, that’s better than what I just did.’”

But that changed quickly as Jennifer Aniston said, “And then you’re seeing what’s available out there and it’s just diminishing and diminishing in terms of, it’s big Marvel movies. Or things that I’m not just asked to do or really that interested in living in a green screen.”

Obviously, Marvel fans did not let go of the ‘diminishing’ comments and trolled the actress for her remark on social media. One user actually showed a snapshot of Jennifer’s career graph and movies’ performances on Twitter and wrote, “I can accept Martin Scorsese criticising Marvel movies, but Jennifer Aniston saying they are “diminishing” cinema… Really, sis? With your movie record. Lol.”

Take A Look:

I can accept Martin Scorsese criticising Marvel movies, but Jennifer Aniston saying they are "diminishing" cinema… Really, sis? With your movie record. Lol pic.twitter.com/cOBrdRtBAk — Hanna Ines Flint (@HannaFlint) October 9, 2019

Another user added, “Jennifer Aniston who has starred in multiple Adam Sandler movies is now complaining about Marvel movies ruining Cinema.”

One more added, “She’s big mad about “living in green screens” yet her best role was The Iron Giant, an animated movie where no one saw her face? Honey”

A different Twitterati said, “Oddly enough the best movies for me was Bruce Almighty and Just Go With It. It’s clear Brad Pitt was the talent of the pair”

The last one added, “Well, to be fair, as one who has clearly contributed to diminishing cinema, she would know.”

Well, let us know what you think of Jennifer Aniston’s comment and the backlash and for more information, stay tuned to Koimoi.

