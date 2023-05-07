Zoe Saldana is one of those stars who have been a part of multi-million-making franchises. On the other hand, Orlando Bloom too was a part of the popular Pirates of the Caribbean film series. Those two are undoubtedly big names in Hollywood and they once did a film together called Haven. But the actors were not very keen on making out with each other. Zoe once called her kiss with Bloom ‘gross’; the actor returned the favour with equal zest. Scroll below to find out what the actor said!

The mentioned film came out in 2006, revolving around the daughter of a corrupt businessman and a local Caymanian as their lives get entangled with one another. Saldana reportedly also felt awkward kissing her Avatar co-star Sam Worthington, she even spoke it in some of her interviews but today it’s Bloom’s turn to be heard.

Speaking to People, Zoe Saldana called her experience of kissing Orlando Bloom to be ‘gross’. It does not take much time for words to spread; as it happened, Bloom came to know of it too. The actor did not hold back in reprimanding Zoe‘s claims and also put forward his experience.

Orlando Bloom told People, “I hated kissing Zoe too!” Ouch! Her remarks must have hurt him quite a lot as he continued to say, “I was like, ‘Take your tongue out of my mouth, please. Your boyfriend is standing right there’.” Bloom further added, “Most people think kissing beautiful co-stars must be great. But it’s always awkward, man.” It was not at all the case when we saw their crackling chemistry on screen, even though they both hated kissing one another on screen.

Despite it all, both Zoe Saldana and Orlando Bloom enjoyed working together on Haven, leaving out the awkward kissing part. The Lord Of The Rings star told Movie Web, “We had a lot of fun; we were a bunch of kids playing in the sand really with lots of cameras — not that many, but — it was only a small movie; we had a lot of fun.”

