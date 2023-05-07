Everyone is talking about Kind Charles III and his wife Camilla’s coronation as King and Queen. Every who’s who of the United Kingdom and globally renowned people attended the event, including the Royal family members. But interestingly, the person who perhaps grabbed the most attention was the one who did not attend the ceremony – Meghan Markle. But here’s the catch, despite her absence, netizens are convinced the Duchess of Sussex was at the gala, but in disguise.

Believe it or not, the internet can be one crazy place. In its recent activity, a few online folks were convinced to call Sir Karl Jenkins, a legendary musician whose work was played during the coronation as well, Meghan!

It was Sir Kal Jenkins’ smiling face, golden aviators, blond wig and moustache that confused everyone. Blame it on the fact that these are the props often used by artists to disguise themselves in movies and shows. Well, all it took was the musician’s oblivious presence at the gala to come on camera, and some netizens went into a frenzy. They took to their Twitter handles and started calling him Meghan Markle in disguise.

One Twitterati called AwakenedOutlaw shared Meghan Markle and Sir Kal Jenkins’ pictures side by side and wrote, “Lmao… She totally snuck into the festivities. What a hot mess. Classic!”

Another user wrote, “That’s Meghan Markle under disguise,” and one more added, “Just wait until the polyjuice potion wears off,” referring to the disguise potion from Harry Potter. One netizen added, “The article said it was a composer and one of his songs was played. But I like your take better,” and the last one said, “I’m now hearing the Mission Impossible theme tune as she peels off her face, haha.”

OK Meghan, try and get a seat at the front.. pic.twitter.com/9tqOMooWeA — em (@_solarfeeling__) May 6, 2023

Another user took it a notch higher and hinted that he could be Trump in disguise.

For the unversed, Meghan Markle had decided to stay back in Montecito with her children, Archie and Lilibet. The fact that her son’s birthday falls on the same day as the coronation was a deciding factor for the Duchess of Sussex to make that decision.

