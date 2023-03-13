The much-awaited Award ceremony of the year, Oscars 2023 has taken place and just like every year, this time too the Oscar is carrying its share of criticism. Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins has come bashing the 95th Academy Awards for the lack of female directors in the nominations for the Best Director category. Jenkins previously as well slammed the authorities for their alleged discrimination. Scroll below to know everything about it.

Oscar is one of the most prestigious award ceremonies and people all over the world keep their eyes on it. Frances McDormund’s speech at the 90th Academy Awards created a sensation when she spoke about Inclusion Rider. And now, Jenkins called them out for the absence of female directors.

The Wonder Woman director, Patty Jenkins in an interview with Variety expressed her revulsion towards the Academy Awards. She said, “I say that even with all of their push to have diversity.” Jenkins continued, “The numbers are just hugely imbalanced of who votes for these things. I sort of just stopped paying attention to it. It’s still going to take a long ways to go. It’s going to take a lot more to really see truly more diverse awards.” Meanwhile, in 2019 she slammed them for the inclusion of older men as the majority of the voters. Previously also, it was reported via a survey that Hollywood is still very much dominated by men.

As per a report in CBR, in the history of Oscars, the Academy has only nominated seven women in the category for Best Director. As per sources, it was first held in 1929, and in 2010 director Kathryn Bigelow became the first female to bag the award for her film ‘The Hurt Locker’, followed by Chloe Zhao for Nomadland. Zhao was also the first Asian woman to get nominated for the category. Like Chloe, Patty Jenkins also broke the glass ceiling by becoming the first female director of an American studio superhero film.

Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman under the direction of Patty Jenkins received a lot of love from the audience. The duo came together for its sequel Wonder Woman 1984 but unfortunately, it lacked the magic of its predecessor. As per the recent development, DC Studios scrapped the third instalment of the film.

