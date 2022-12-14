Ever since the news hit the internet that DC’s one of the strongest characters Wonder Woman is not returning for the third installment, the fans have been very very upset. However, there have been many reports about Patty Jenkins, the director of the movie, walking away from the project due to some dispute over some changes in the script. However, the filmmaker herself now took to her Twitter handle and shared her opinion on Wonder Woman 3 getting scrapped. Scroll below to find out!

Wonder Woman is a character who is not only strong physically but also morally, and Gal Gadot‘s portrayal will always be iconic. However, we still can hope for some miracle to happen and for Gal to return to the screens as the DC superhero!

After the debate hit the internet that the director of the film walked away from the project, Patty Jenkins shared a statement on her Twitter handle. It can be read as, “Sigh…I’m not one to take about private career matters, but I will not allow inaccuracies to continue. Here are the facts.”

“When there started being backlash about WW3 not happening, the attractive clickbait false story that it was me that killed it or walked away started to spread. This is simply not true. I never walked away. I was open to considering anything asked of me. It was my understanding that there was nothing I could do to move anything forward at this time. DC is obviously buried in changes they are having to make, so I understand these decisions are difficult right now,” Patty Jenkins’ note read.

Patty further added, “I do not want what has been a beautiful journey with WW to land on negative note. I have loved and been so honored to be the person who got to make these last two Wonder Woman films. She is an incredible character. Living in and around her values makes one a better person every day. I wish her and her legacy an amazing future ahead, with or without me.”

“There are no words I can use to convey how magical she is. She is the walking embodiment of Wonder Woman in real life and a better person than the world can imagine. Never once in the millions of moments I have spent with her did I see anything less. She is a gift to this world, and even more so, to me,” Patty Jenkins concluded by praising the character and showering love on her. Check out her tweet here:

Well, the changes started to get visible after the new DC Co-CEOs were appointed- James Gunn and Peter Safran. According to them, it’s not the time to announce Wonder Woman 3 as it won’t sit right with the upcoming DC universe. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments!

