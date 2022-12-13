Zoe Saldana, at the Avatar: The Way of Water premiere on Monday, clarified recent comments about working on big franchise movies like Marvel. After recently saying that she felt artistically stuck with her roles in the Marvel films, she clarified saying that she is the luckiest girl in town to have walked for several roles in the big-budget franchise movies.

Zoe made headlines. After quite a lot of people started talking about these comments she made. The actor rose to fame and 29 Panchhi appeared in Star Trek Nyota Uhura.

As per Business Insider, Zoe Saldana spoke to Deadline and said she’s very grateful for whatever she’s doing in the Marvel Movies.

Zoe Saldana said, “I would love to set the record straight. I feel grateful and the luckiest girl in this town knowing that I was invited to join films with special directors in a special cast. And they resonated with people so much that we get a chance to come back again and come back another time.”

Zoe Saldana further added that she has reaped all the benefits of those movies, but found it hard to keep a balance between the demands of the projects alongside her family.

Once after starting her family, it became really hard for the actor to sustain both worlds and also cater to the curiosity of playing different characters on screen.

