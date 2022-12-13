Everyone is well aware of the controversial and ugly relationship Amber Heard and Johnny Depp had. There have been a lot of nasty remarks, and court documents that have led to washing dirty laundry in public. But does anyone remember their lovey-dovey phase? Scroll below as we remind you of one such beautiful instance.

As most know, Johnny began dating Amber by the end of 2011 or early 2012 as per court documents. The couple met on the sets of The Rum Diary and thus started their romance saga. The engagement ring made everything official and the duo started attending red carpet and other public events together.

It was in 2015 when Amber Heard starrer The Danish Girl premiered at the Venice International Film Festival. Members from the star cast including Eddie Redmayne, Alicia Vikander, Tom Hooper, and Matthias Schoenaerts were seen walking the red carpet. But all eyes were on Johnny Depp, who accompanied his then-wife Amber Heard.

Amber Heard opted for a sleeveless gown with a thigh-high slit and floral print all over it. She pulled her hair in a stylish messy bun and went for smokey eyes, making for a s*xy appearance. Johnny Depp, on the other hand, looked dapper in a black tuxedo and paired it up with a white shirt within.

In a video shared by ETV Film Inc, one could see Amber getting cosy on the red carpet as she turned towards Johnny and surprisingly kissed him. As expected, the superstar couldn’t hold himself back and came forward to steal yet another peck on the lips. The frame indeed was a steamy one. Take a look at it below:

There’s no denying that Amber Heard and Johnny Depp indeed made a hot couple. Isn’t it?

