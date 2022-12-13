Hugh Jackman’s return as Wolverine in the Ryan Reynolds starrer Deadpool 3 has been creating quite a buzz ever since the news has been dropped. The Marvel fans can’t just wait to watch Ryan and Hugh together onscreen as superheroes. However, this recent update might just make your day as rumours are rife that Hugh is not retiring from being Wolverine anytime soon and he would be having a long-term future in Marvels. Shocked? Scroll below to get the scoop.

Well, there has been quite a debate over Hugh returning as Wolverine in MCU given his age. However, him returning in the Deadpool 3 had given hope among all the Logan fans. Now, a new rumour might help clear any confusion.

It was already very surprising when Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman made the announcement of Wolverine’s return in Deadpool 3 as the character’s story was wrapped properly in James Mangold’s Logan. However, soon after Hugh changed his mind about being a superhero and said yes for Shawn Levy’s directorial. This had given hope to all Marvel fans that he might just stay a little longer in the franchise. And well, as per the speculations the fans are right.

While a part of the internet is going bonkers to watch Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman together onscreen doing superheroic things, on the other hand, this might also be a hint to the announcement of X-Men in MCU. However, this news even though hasn’t been confirmed by the Kevin Fiege team yet, but a Twitter handle named, ‘MCU Source’, shared a tweet that reads, “Hugh Jackman’s Logan/#Wolverine will appear in many other #MCU projects after Deadpool 3!”

Here’s a snapshot of the tweet:

Well, even though we have no confirmed report on it, we can anticipate to watch Hugh Jackman‘s Wolverine character at least till Avengers: Secret Wars, and then he can pass the baton after the conclusion of The Multiverse Saga.

Deadpool 3 is all set to release on November 8, 2024, and only then all of our confusions will be cleared. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments!

