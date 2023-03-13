A week after showering praises on Hollywood star Johnny Depp, ‘Pirates of The Caribbean’ producer Jerry Bruckheimer dropped a subtle hint about the actor making a comeback to the hit franchise. During an interaction on the red carpet of the 95th Academy Awards, Bruckheimer spilled the beans that he is working on the new film from the franchise adding that his team is very hyped for it.

The 79-year-old, who has earlier produced ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ movies, further stated that they will have an amazing screenplay revealing that they are getting close to it. He added that the team is working on it and will see how it comes while sharing his excitement. Read on to find out what else he has to say about the return of fans’ beloved character.

Asked if there is a possibility of Jonny Depp making a comeback to the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise, Bruckheimer told Entertainment Tonight, “We will see. I would love it.” He later adds, “I would love to have them in the movie that’s all I can tell you.” The statement does excites the fans as they have been wanting an update about the upcoming Pirates movie.

Bruckheimer’s latest comments come after he recently in an interview with Deadline stated how good and caring individual Johnny Deep is adding, “He’s somebody that you can rely on and he’s just terrific. I think Johnny is an utter friend and an amazing artist and, again, you go through things in life you wish you hadn’t, but he’s still a talented artist.”

For the unversed, the 59-year-old actor was dropped from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise during his divorce trial with Amber Heard. The Hollywood A-lister ended up winning the trial pocketing a whopping $50 million in the suit that ended last year. His loyal fans then urged Disney to get him back on board. Depp first starred as Jack Sparrow in 2003’s ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl’. The actor then reprised his role in the sequels ‘Dead Man’s Chest, At World’s End’, and ‘On Stranger Tides’. He made the final appearance in 2017’s ‘Dead Men Tell No Tales’.

