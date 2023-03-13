The departure of Henry Cavill as Superman has shocked the world and his fans worldwide. After being teased in the post-credit scenes of Black Adam, the lead actor Dwayne Johnson reacted to the recent fiasco. The Rock eventually planned to bring a battle between his God-like warrior and Henry Cavill’s Superman until James Gunn, and Peter Safran took over the DC regime and decided that he wanted to recast Superman for the upcoming DC film Superman: Legacy.

The announcement of the fans’ beloved character promised to be a massive success for the DC movies. Unfortunately, things didn’t go as planned, and amidst the brawl, The Rock finally commented upon the situation. Read on to find out what he has to say!

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a conversation with Variety, Dwayne Johnson talked about Henry Cavill leaving the DCU after how Black Adam brought Superman back. The actor believes what he could’ve done in the making of Black Adam was to “surround ourselves with the best people:” Later, he takes a dig at James Gunn and Peter Safran for taking over the DCU.

While commenting upon the departure of Henry Cavill’s Superman, The Rock compared the situation to a sports analogy. He says, “It’s almost like when you have a pro football team, and your quarterback wins championships, and the head coach wins championships. And you have a new owner, and the new owner comes in and says not my coach, not my quarterback, I’m going to go with somebody new.”

Dwayne Johnson reacts to bad #BlackAdam reviews: “Our audience score was in the 90s. Critics took a couple of shots. That’s just the business of it, though.” https://t.co/vBDJNHhLBi pic.twitter.com/McGoPSgh1q — Variety (@Variety) March 13, 2023

Dwayne Johnson compared the DC bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran by referring to them as “the new owner”. He also claimed that Black Adam was a hit amongst the audiences as it had 88% Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. He said, “our audience score was in the 90s.” While many critics took shots at the movie, the actor added, “that’s just the business of it, though.”

Let us know what do you think about it and for more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Did Dwayne Johnson Threaten Fast & Furious’ $1.45 Billion Budget & Vin Diesel’s $20 Million Paycheck By Intimidating To Leave Midway Creating The Infamous Feud?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News