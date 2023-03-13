Oscars 2023: SS Rajamouli directed RRR has made the country proud on the international platform. It added another feather to its cap by winning the 95th Academy Award for Best Original Score for the song Naatu Naatu. But a slip-up by the Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel has brought a lot of backlash for him. Netizens have taken the internet by storm for the goof-up made by Kimmel. But what did Jimmy do in reference to RRR to invite the wrath of social media? Scroll below to know in detail.

The Rajamouli-directed magnum opus stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles. The film has been praised unanimously both in India and abroad. It has been both critically and commercially successful. Its Naatu Naatu song won the Golden Globes award also.

At the Oscars 2023, Jimmy Kimmel made a goof up by calling SS Rajamouli’s RRR a Bollywood film. The director has always made it clear that it is a Telegu language film, and such a mistake on an international stage is bound to attract some heavy backlash. And that is exactly what happened, the Twitter swarmed with fans expressing their rage over the host’s mix-up.

Kimmel calling RRR a Bollywood film in his opening monologue received a heavy backlash from the fans online. One of the users wrote, “#JimmyKimmel called RRR a Bollywood film in his opening monologue #Rajamouli’s skin must have crawled.” Another wrote, “Correction – RRR is a Indian film / Telugu / Tollywood made film and not a Bollywood film.” A third user wrote, “Hey @jimmykimmel RRR is a TOLLYOOD movie, NOT Bollywood!” Another user wrote, “He could have said indian movie… Don’t they do basic preparation?” Another netizen commented, “Jimmy Kimmel clearly has not seen RRR nor knows ANYTHING about the film.”

Jimmy Kimmel mentioned #RRR as a ‘Bollywood Film’ in his opening monologue at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/eQIm9H6lAJ — LetsCinema (@letscinema) March 13, 2023

One of the Twitterati wrote, “Get on the dais, get your award, and effing shout RRR is a Telugu and Indian cinema.” Another tweet read, “Dude even Jimmy Kimmel mentioned RRR as bollywood movie on opening of Oscars, that’s the reason it’s needed to be mentioned as ‘Telugu’ Indian Language film.”

